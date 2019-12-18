Highland bested the Orofino JV team in a nonleague game at Craigmont on Friday, Dec. 13.
Orofino originally was scheduled to use its varsity but wound up overscheduling for the season and decided to go with a JV lineup against the Huskies.
OROFINO JV
Aiden Boyd 2 0-0 4, Nick Drobish 1 2-5 4, Tristan Carey 1 0-0 2, Steven Bradbury 2 2-4 7, Isaiah Crutcher 0 0-0 0, Tanner Johnson 0 0-1 0, Connor Potratz 4 5-6 13. Totals 10 9-16 30.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-2)
Dalton Davis 4 1-2 9, Lane Wassmuth 8 0-0 16, Logan Sheppard 5 4-7 16, Conor Morris 5 0-0 10, Owen Case 0 0 0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 5 0-0 11, Saibon Palmer 2 0-0 4, DJ Antone 2 0-0 4, David Boswell 1 0-2 2. Totals 32 5-11 72.
Orofino 10 0 8 12—30
Highland 23 17 24 8—72
3-point goals — Bradbury, Sheppard 2, Hambly.
