Men’s Game
Shawn Prall 244; David Hickle 236, 215; Jack Newsome 223; Shane Harris 213, 203, 202; Emerald Hutchins 203; Bobby Hickle 200.
Men’s Series
Shane Harris 618; David Hickle 600.
Women’s Games
Patsy Greber 197; Jamie Hickle 189, 171; Patti Bangle 179, 179.
Women’s Series
Jamie Hickle 502; Pattie Bangle 491.
