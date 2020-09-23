Men’s Game

Shawn Prall 244; David Hickle 236, 215; Jack Newsome 223; Shane Harris 213, 203, 202; Emerald Hutchins 203; Bobby Hickle 200.

Men’s Series

Shane Harris 618; David Hickle 600.

Women’s Games

Patsy Greber 197; Jamie Hickle 189, 171; Patti Bangle 179, 179.

Women’s Series

Jamie Hickle 502; Pattie Bangle 491.

