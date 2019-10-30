Men’s Games
Emerald Hutchins 232, 200; Tom Upton 228, 200; Steve McGraw 214; Robert Lashly 213; Robbie Lashly 212, 209
Men’s Series
Robbie Lashly 611, Emerald Hutchins 308
Splits-Men
Karl Kratzberg 5*6*10; 6*7*10
Splits – women
Mary Margret Davis 3*10; Linnea Duberowski 6*7*9; Lorrayne Kennedy 6*7*10
