Men’s Games
Jim Lashly 236; Kevin Korbel 231, 222; Robbie Lashly 219, 202
Women’s Series
Patsy Greber 189; Linda Beard 179
Men’s Series
Kevin Korbel 620; Robbie Lashly 611
Splits
Carrie Donovan 5-10; Fran Harvey 5-7; Judy Payne 4-5-7; Marilyn Smith 2-7; Judy Hacker 2-7
