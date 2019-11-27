Men’s Games
Robert Lashly 221; Jim Lashly 216; Hank Greber 211
Women’s Games
Marilyn Smith 179; Gini Twedell 177; Clover Bonner 171
Splits
Donna Bonner 57; Marilyn Smith 27; Judy Payne 457
