Men’s Game
Robbie Lashly 233, 224; Gary Pederson 208
Women’s Games
Cindy Dugi 199; Rita Kaufman 185; Kelley Moody 180, 177, 170; Mary Margret Davis 170.
Men’s Series
Robbie Lashly 656.
Women’s Series
Kelly Moody 508, 474; Rita Kaufman 488.
Splits Men
Seth Frazier 5-10; Jim White 6-7.
Splits Women
Chantel Blake 5-10; Clover Bonner 5-10; Mary Margret Davis 3-10; Patty Umphenour 3-10; Donna Wilson 5-10, 3-10.
