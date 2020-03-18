Men’s Game

Robbie Lashly 233, 224; Gary Pederson 208

Women’s Games

Cindy Dugi 199; Rita Kaufman 185; Kelley Moody 180, 177, 170; Mary Margret Davis 170.

Men’s Series

Robbie Lashly 656.

Women’s Series

Kelly Moody 508, 474; Rita Kaufman 488.

Splits Men

Seth Frazier 5-10; Jim White 6-7.

Splits Women

Chantel Blake 5-10; Clover Bonner 5-10; Mary Margret Davis 3-10; Patty Umphenour 3-10; Donna Wilson 5-10, 3-10.

