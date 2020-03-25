Men’s Game
Robert Lashly 241; Mike Miller 232, 212; Robbie Lashly 218; Jim Lashly 215, 200; Scott Greene 213.
Women’s Games
Lorrayne Kennedy 192, 170; Fran Harvey 192; Christine Brown 184; Clover Bonner 182, 171, 171; Cindy Dugi 180; Donna Wilson 177; Mary Margret Davis 176; Chantel Blake 175, 170; Patsy Greber 172; Georgia Beeh 170.
Women’s Series
Clover Bonner 524; Cindy Dugi 499; Fran Harvey 487.
Splits Men
Mike Clay 2-4-10; Don Fisher 5-7; Scott Greene 3-10.
Splits Women
Chantel Blake 5-7; Clover Bonner 4-5; Sarah Graber 5-10, 3-10; Judy Payne 4-5-7; Joni Spencer 5-10; Marie Vanderpool 3-10; Jo Adams 3-9-10, 3-20.
