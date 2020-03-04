Men’s Game
Emerald Hutchins 226; Bob Grubb 214, 205; Vince Frazier 213; Mike Miller 212; Shane Harris 210; Robbie Lashly 204.
Women’s Games
Donna Wilson 189; Patsy Greber 178; Fran Harvey 173, 170; Lorrayne Kennedy 172; Pat Dierks 171.
Women’s Series
Donna Wilson 503; Fran Harvey 477.
Splits Men
Jeff Greene 2-7; Scott Greene 3-6-7-10.
Splits Women
Loretta Allen 3-10; Donna Bonner 3-7-10; Linnea Duberowski 9-10; Patsy Greber 3-10; Kathy Larsen 5-6, 2-8.
