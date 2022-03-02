Men’s Games
Kyle Cornelius 267; Shawn Prall 266, 237, 203; David Hickle 265, 225; Shane Harris 257, 237, 219; Robert Lashly 246, 244; Kevin Korbel 236, 201; Emerald Hutchins 233, 210; Jim Thornton 232, 224; Dillon Robinett 232; Mark Berreth 224, 224; Mike Miller 224, 211, 200; Manuel Hickle 214, 202; Dorien Leon 214; Bill Miller 213, 211; Russell Ballew 212; Tom Upton 211; Bobby Hickle 202; Myron Rickett 200.
Women’s Games
Jamie Hickle 211, 201; Joni Spencer 200, 194; Sarah Harris 193, 176; Judy Watson 189, 177; Heather Skeels 183; Patsy Greber 180, 180; Stephanie Grubb 179; Von Berreth 171, 170.
Men’s Series
David Hickle 688; Shane Harris 672; Shawn Prall 657, 615; Robert Lashly 648; Mark Berreth 647; Jim Thornton 625; Kevin Korbel 619; Emerald Hutchins 613; Mike Miller 609.
Women’s Series
Jamie Hickle 581; Joni Spencer 560; Sarah Harris 538; Patsy Greber 519 Judy Watson 519; Heather Skeels 513.
Men’s Splits
Emerald Hutchins 5*7; Ron Jacobson 4*7*10; Thomas Lamphere 3*5*7*9; Carl Miller 5*7; Dorien Leon 3*4*6*7*10; Josh Pospychalla 8*9.
Women’s Splits
Lorettta Allen 5*7, 3*10; Julie Barnett 2*7; Misty Burke 3*10; Carrie Donovan 5*10; Jane Greene 3*10; Sarah Harris 3*10 (2x); Christina Lamphere 5*10; Kelley Moody 2*7*8; Judy Payne 3*10; Danelle Pederson 5*9; Heather Skeels 4*5*7.
Juniors 10 & over
Kianna Cummings-Bacas 127 Game; 352 Series
Conner Rohrback-137, 136 Game; 360 Series.
Juniors 9 & Under
Dylan Summers 101, 87 Game.
