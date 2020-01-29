Men’s Game
Robbie Lashley 225; Bob Grubb 212; Mike Miller 211; Emerald Hutchins 206; Jay Blake 203; Tom Upton 200.
Women’s Games
Kelley Moody 199; Danelle Pederson 180; Donna Wilson 175; Candie Ward 173; Fran Harvey 171; Terri Lashly 171.
Women’s Series
Kelley Moody 485.
Splits
Jay Blake 5-10; Don Fisher 4-5; Carrie Donovan 4-7-10; Terri Lashly 3-10; Kelley Moody 3-6-7-10; Judy Payne 3-10; Emily Simmons 2-7.
