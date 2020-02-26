Men’s Game
Jim Lashly 247, 231, 221; Matt Craig 242; Robbie Lashly 234, 202; Emerald Hutchins 213.
Women’s Games
Mary Margret Davis 181; Stephanie Grubb 176; Kelley Moody 174.
Men’s Series
Jim Lashly 699; Robbie Lashly 626.
Women’s Series
Stephanie Grubb 474.
Splits Men
Tracy Haag 3-10, 4-7-9.
Splits Women
Clover Bonner 4-5-7; Linnea Duberowski 4-5-7; Lorrayne Kennedy 3-10; Kelley Moody 3-4; Pam White 4-5.
