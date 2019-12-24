Men’s Game

Bob Grubb 266, 235, 206; Shane Harris 224; Steve McGraw 213, 210; Tom Upton 210; Jim Lashly 206; Mike Miller 203, 200; Emerald Hutchins 203; Jay Blake 202; Robbie Lashly 202

Men’s Series

Bob Grubb 707

Women’s Games

Clover Bonner 179; Canide Ward 171

Women’s Series

Clover Bonner 480

Splits

Men

Russel Ballew 3*10; Emerald Hutchins 3*6*7*10; Roger Myers 3*6*7*10; Steve McGraw 6*7*10; Roger Shephie 3*10

Women

Sarah Graber 4*5*7; Lorrayne Kennedy 5*7; Judy Payne 9*10

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.