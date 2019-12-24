Men’s Game
Bob Grubb 266, 235, 206; Shane Harris 224; Steve McGraw 213, 210; Tom Upton 210; Jim Lashly 206; Mike Miller 203, 200; Emerald Hutchins 203; Jay Blake 202; Robbie Lashly 202
Men’s Series
Bob Grubb 707
Women’s Games
Clover Bonner 179; Canide Ward 171
Women’s Series
Clover Bonner 480
Splits
Men
Russel Ballew 3*10; Emerald Hutchins 3*6*7*10; Roger Myers 3*6*7*10; Steve McGraw 6*7*10; Roger Shephie 3*10
Women
Sarah Graber 4*5*7; Lorrayne Kennedy 5*7; Judy Payne 9*10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.