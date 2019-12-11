Men’s Game

Robert Lashley 221; 221

Men’s Series

Robert Lashley 622

Women’s Games

Linda Beard 189; Donna Bonner 174; Candie Ward 173; Donna Wilson 171

Women’s Series

Linda Beard 479; Donna Wilson 476

Splits

Shane Harris 3*6*7*10; Carl Miller 5*6*7*10; Jim White 5*8*10: Mary Margaret Davis 5*7, 3*10; Sarah Graber 5*10; Danelle Pederson 2*7,5*10; Marie Vanderpool 3*10; Pam White 5*6

