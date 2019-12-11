Men’s Game
Robert Lashley 221; 221
Men’s Series
Robert Lashley 622
Women’s Games
Linda Beard 189; Donna Bonner 174; Candie Ward 173; Donna Wilson 171
Women’s Series
Linda Beard 479; Donna Wilson 476
Splits
Shane Harris 3*6*7*10; Carl Miller 5*6*7*10; Jim White 5*8*10: Mary Margaret Davis 5*7, 3*10; Sarah Graber 5*10; Danelle Pederson 2*7,5*10; Marie Vanderpool 3*10; Pam White 5*6
