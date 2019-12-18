Men’s Game

Emerald Hutchins 214; Bob Grubb 208; Leonard Kimbel 200.

Women’s Games

Donna Wilson 239; Mary Margret Davis 182; Marylyn Smith 170.

Women’s Series

Donna Wilson 494; Marilyn Smith 478; Linda Beard 472.

Splits

Bobbie Baugh 2-7; Bob Grubb 6-7-10; Karl Kratzberg 5-10; Steve McGraw 6-7-10; Roger Shepherd 3-10.

