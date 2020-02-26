The Orofino/Pierce Gun Club watched their perfect score streak end on Sunday by posting a 73.5 but still hold a three quarter of a bird lead over second place Wallace/Kellogg in the Camas Prairie 10 Week Shoot. The Gun Club only posted two perfect scores of 25 when they needed four. With just three weeks remaining the Club will have to step up their shooting in order to take home this year’s top trophy.
The first posting of the All Star team for the Camas Prairie has come out and the club has seven members in the running. Jack Kelly and Dave Powers are in the running for the Men’s All-star with Donita Powers and Amy Powers representing the Club in the Women’s All-star. Three Juniors have also made the first posting in the Junior’s All-star with Brayden Turcott, Clayton Larsen, and Alex Powers earning this honor.
Singles
25- Bob Zinn and Dave Powers; 24- Corby Finke, Larry Turcott, and Sonny Lage; 23- Jim Nasados, Jeremiah Powers, Jeff Wicks, Dan Smith, Eric Freeth, Alex Powers, Bruce Bradley, Mike Martress, Tom Martress, Jack Kelly, and Doug Philpot.
Ladies
Amy Powers 22, Kamryn Turcott and Donita Powers 19
Juniors
Alex Powers and Bruce Bradley 23, Steven Bradburry and Clyton Larsen 22, Johnathan Wicks 21, Brayden Turcott 20, Kamryn Turcott 19, Kai Narnjo 16, Caleb Johnson 13, Hunter Lichti 11, and Gavin Ehlinger 9.
Handicap
24- Alex Powers; 23- Eric Freeth, Bruce Bradley, and Dave Powers; 22- Jim Nasados, Jeff Wicks, and Levi Bradley.
Doubles
Eric Freeth 44, Sonny Lage 43, Mike Powers 42, Greg Beloit and Amy Powers 41, Jeff Wicks 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.