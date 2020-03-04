Despite perfect shooting conditions the Orofino/ Pierce Gun Club couldn’t hold onto the lead in the 10 Week Camas Prairie Shoot last Sunday and has fallen a half a bird behind last year’s champs from Wallace /Kellogg.
The club does have a three and a half bird lead over the club from Wenatchee. With two weeks remaining in the season Orofino/Pierce will have to finish with perfect scores and hope the Wallace/Kellogg team stumbles.
The Orofino/Pierce Juniors continue to dominate the Junior division and widened their lead over second place Troy/Deary by one bird to a 20 bird lead. The club continues to be excited over the improvement of their Junior members.
Don’t forget this Saturday, March 7, the club will host their annual memorial register shoot. This year the club honors respected members Greg Diehl and Lary Swandic. Please come join the club in the memory of two members that meant so much to the club.
Singles
25-Tom Martress, Eric Freeth, and Levi Bradley; 24-Rip Remen, Dan Smith, Johnathan Wicks, Sonny Lage, Jack Kelly, Dave Powers, Jeremiah Powers, and Brayden Turcott; 23-Greg Beloit, Jim Nasados, Fenton Freeman, Jeff Wicks, Alex Powers, Bruce Bradley, and Larry Turcott
Ladies- Donita Powers and Amy Powers 21.
Juniors
Johnathan Wicks and Brauden Turcott 24; Alex Powers and Bruce Bradley 23; and Gavin Ehlinger 5.
Handicap
24-Dan Smith, Dave Powers, and Jeremiah Powers; 23-Jeff Wicks Eric Freeth, Larry Turcott, and Brayden Turcott; 22-Clayton Larsen, John Larson, and Alex Powers.
Doubles
Joe Eichert 45; John Larson 44; Sonn Lage Levi Bradley, and Rip Remen 43; Eric Freeth 42; Jeff Wicks and Bob Zinn 41.
