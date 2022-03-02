The Orofino/Pierce Gun Club has made the climb into 4th place this week after being in 7th place last week with only two weeks left in the Camas Prairie 10 Week Shoot. The gun club has been struggling to achieve a perfect score of 75, this week in conditions that ranged wind to snow managed to be successful.
JD McCarthy, Alex Powers and Jack Kelly all posted perfect scores, while four other members posted near perfect scores of 24. Next week will be week 9 and the club once again will continue to try and reach the top with only 2 weeks in the season left.
Singles:
25- JD McCarthy, Alex Powers, Jack Kelly
24- Greg Beloit, Chris Stephens, Sonny Lage, Mike Powers
23- Kris Berenstern, Jeff Wicks, Johnathan Wicks, Dave Powers, Joe Eichert,
Ladies:
Amy Powers 22 and Donita Powers 21
Juniors:
Alex Powers 25, Johnathan Wicks 23, Bruce Bradly 23, Tucker Stephens 22, Steven Bradbury 21, Hunter Litchi 16
Handicap:
25- David Powers
24- Johnathan Wicks, Sonny Lage, Amy Powers
23- Donita Powers
22- Alex Powers, Joe Eichert
Doubles- 39 Bruce Bradly, Johnathan Wicks and John Laron 37, Sonny Lage and Cory Medley 36
