Despite 21 turnovers, Grangeville defeated Orofino in the Idaho Class 2A district playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 22 on the Bulldogs’ court.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 1 1-2 4, Jose Barajas 0 0-2 0, Joe Sparano 4 0-0 10, Trevor Dennison 1 0-1 2, Jarom Scott 4 0-1 8, Joel Scott 2 4-8 8, Nick Graham 1 0-1 2, Ryder Cram. Totals 13 5-15 34.
GRANGEVILLE
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 2, Tescher Harris 0 0-0 0, Blake Schoo 5 2-2 13, Aiden Anderson 3 2-4 8, Kyle Frei 5 2-4 8, Tori Ebert 1 0-0 2, Caleb Frei 1 0-0 2, Dane Lindsley 3 2-4 8, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-14 47.
Orofino 5 7 9 13—34
Grangeville 14 12 13 8—47
3-point goals — Sparano 2, Sneddon, Schoo.
