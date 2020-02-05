The Grangeville Bulldogs beat Orofino in a Central Idaho League game on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Orofino.
GRANGEVILLE (6-6, 1-1)
Miles Lefebvre 1 1-1 3, Tescher Harris 4 1-1 10, Blake Schoo 2 1-2 5, Aiden Anderson 4 2-2 13, Kyle Frei 1 2-5 4, Tori Ebert 0 0-0 0, Caleb Frei 2 1-2 5, Dane Lindsley 4 1-3 9, Jared Lindsley 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 9-16 56.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 3, Joe Sparano 3 0-0 9, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 3 2-2 8, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 0 0-0 0, Will Beardin 0 0-1 0, Reid Thomas 1 3-5 5, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-8 25.
Grangeville 17 10 19 10—56
Orofino 7 11 4 3—25
3-point goals — Harris, Anderson 3, J. Lindsley, Barajas, Sparano 3.
JV — Grangeville 37, Orofino 27
