The Orofino Youth Wrestling Team competed in the Dick Griswold Memorial Invitation held at Potlatch High School on Saturday, Dec. 7. Results by weight are as follows:
106
Kadence Beck (1-2) placed third and scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Raymond Heely (Kellogg) 2-1 won by fall over Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 2:55)
Round 2 - Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2 won by fall over Connor Mckenna (McCall) 0-3 (Fall 1:16)
Round 4 - Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 5 - Connor McCarroll (Post Falls) 3-0 won by fall over Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 3:23)
138
Tage Perrin (2-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Tucker (Potlatch) 1-2 won by decision over Tage Perrin (Orofino) 2-2 (Dec 17-11)
Cons. Round 1 - Tage Perrin (Orofino) 2-2 won by decision over Tyson Tucker (Potlatch) 1-2 (Dec 7-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Tage Perrin (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Rudy Castro (McCall) 0-2 (Fall 1:49)
Cons. Semi - Sam Martin (St Maries) 4-1 won by fall over Tage Perrin (Orofino) 2-2 (Fall 1:10)
145
Jacob Strahan (1-2) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Strahan (Orofino) 1-2 won by fall over Matthew Vetter (Moscow) 2-2 (Fall 2:52)
Quarterfinal - Tristin Dominguez (Clearwater Valley) 3-2 won by fall over Jacob Strahan (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 4:31)
Cons. Round 2 - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by fall over Jacob Strahan (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 2:40)
145
Andrew Anderson (4-1) placed third and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by fall over Nick Monahan (McCall) 0-2 (Fall 0:33)
Quarterfinal - Eli Prather (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 (Fall 2:58)
Cons. Round 2 - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by fall over Jacob Strahan (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 2:40)
Cons. Round 3 - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by fall over Kayden Zimmerman (Kellogg) 2-2 (Fall 2:00)
Third Place Match - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by major decision over Tristin Dominguez (Clearwater Valley) 3-2 (MD 9-0)
152
Cory Godwin (2-2) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Garrett Jennings (McCall) 0-2 (Fall 0:52)
Quarterfinal - Gabe Prather (Potlatch) 2-1 won by fall over Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2-2 (Fall 1:19)
Cons. Round 2 - Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Micah Harder (Moscow) 1-2 (Fall 2:33)
Cons. Round 3 - Cedar Fisher (Clearwater Valley) 4-1 won by decision over Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2-2 (Dec 9-4)
160
Danny Fowler (5-1) placed third and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by fall over Braydon Johnston (St Maries) 0-2 (Fall 0:40)
Quarterfinal - Izack McNeal (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 (Fall 0:51)
Cons. Round 1 - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by fall over Braydon Johnston (St Maries) 0-2 (Fall 1:07)
Cons. Round 2 - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by fall over Caleb Wyatt (McCall) 0-2 (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Semi - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by major decision over Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 (MD 13-4)
Third Place Match - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by fall over Lars Horning (Post Falls) 4-2 (Fall 1:03)
160
Sean Larsen (2-2) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Dani Toledo (St Maries) 1-2 (Fall 1:42)
Quarterfinal - Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Owen Wallace (Moscow) 0-2 (Fall 4:34)
Semifinal - Trysten Lockridge (St Maries) 2-1 won by decision over Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Semi - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by major decision over Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 (MD 13-4)
170
Kai Naranjo (3-2) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Austin Miller (Kellogg) 0-2 (Fall 2:38)
Quarterfinal - Cade Hendren (Lewiston) 2-2 won by decision over Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Austin Miller (Kellogg) 0-2 (Fall 3:37)
Cons. Round 2 - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 won by decision over Charlie Evans (Enterprise) 1-2 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Semi - Shaun Anderson (St Maries) 3-1 won by decision over Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 (Dec 8-6)
182
Clayton Larsen (3-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Brody Hoffman (Kellogg) 0-2 (Fall 1:43)
Quarterfinal - Kenon Brown (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 2:16)
Cons. Round 1 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 won by decision over Brody Hoffman (Kellogg) 0-2 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 won by decision over Andrew Alvarez (McCall) 0-2 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Semi – Lane Schilling (Clearwater Valley) 3-1 won by fall over Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 3:50)
182
Darrion McIntosh (3-2) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Sebastian Darwish (Grangeville) 0-2 (Fall 2:40)
Quarterfinal - Lane Schilling (Clearwater Valley) 3-1 won by fall over Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 2:31)
Cons. Round 1 - Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 won by decision over Sebastian Darwish (Grangeville) 0-2 (Dec 10-6)
Cons. Round 2 - Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 won by major decision over Brody Harris (Kellogg) 1-2 (MD 10-1)
Cons. Semi - Keanyn DeGroat (Post Falls) 2-2 won by fall over Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 3:44)
Quarterfinal - Kaden Noesen (Post Falls) 1-2 won by fall over Samuel Vaughn (Orofino) 0-2 (Fall 0:27)
Cons. Round 1 - Samuel Vaughn (Orofino) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Carson Hudson (Kellogg) 2-2 won by fall over Samuel Vaughn (Orofino) 0-2 (Fall 0:37)
220
Caleb Johnson (3-2) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Devin Goodson (Kootenai) 0-2 (Fall 4:58)
Quarterfinal - Dominic Monti (Post Falls) 1-2 won by fall over Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 0:30)
Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Devin Goodson (Kootenai) 0-2 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Wyatt Marolf (McCall) 2-2 (Fall 1:15)
Cons. Semi - Kyran Mutart (Moscow) 3-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 (SV-1 4-2)
285
Champ. Round 1 - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Kelton Saad (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 (Fall 0:34)
Cons. Round 1 - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Oscar Kearney (Moscow) 0-2 (Fall 0:24)
Cons. Semi - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Adam Rouse (St Maries) 1-2 (Fall 1:57)
Third Place Match - Aiden Waters (Post Falls) 3-1 won by fall over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 (Fall 1:18)
104G
Holli Schumacher (1-2) placed third.
Round 1 - Fallon Wilkins (Clearwater Valley) 3-0 won by fall over Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 0:25)
Round 2 - Raji Singh (Post Falls) 2-1 won by fall over Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 0:45)
Round 3 - Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2 won by fall over Maya Mukhamediyev (Post Falls) 0-3 (Fall 3:01)
125G
Keira White (0-3) placed fourth.
Round 1 - Taylor McPherson (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3 (Fall 0:28)
Round 2 - Paige Stewart (St Maries) 2-1 won by fall over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3 (Fall 4:56)
Round 3 - Laynie Southern (Colfax) 1-2 won by fall over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3 (Fall 2:51)
Final results
98
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Keyan Boller of Clearwater Valley
Second Place - Zack Campbell of Post Falls
106
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Connor McCarroll of Post Falls
Second Place - Raymond Heely of Kellogg
Third Place - Kadence Beck of Orofino
Fourth Place - Connor Mckenna of McCall
Round 1
Raymond Heely (Kellogg) 2-1, So. over Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 2:55)
Round 2
Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. over Connor Mckenna (McCall) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:16)
Round 3
Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. over (Bye)
Round 5
Connor McCarroll (Post Falls) 3-0, Fr. over Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 3:23)
113
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Dakota Eixenberger of Kellogg
Second Place - Anthony Fabbi of Clearwater Valley
Third Place - Dylan Sotin of St Maries
Fourth Place - Wyatt Hei of Kellogg
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Bradley Mason of Post Falls
Second Place - Kobe Burris of St Maries
Third Place - Jayce Garcia of Kellogg
Fourth Place - Myles Hanson of St Maries
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Ethan Guy of Kellogg
Second Place - Travis Lohr of Kellogg
Third Place - Sterling Fontaign of McCall
Fourth Place - Cody Sverdsten of Kellogg
132
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Christian Fabbi of Clearwater Valley
Second Place - Arlen Main of McCall
Third Place - Avery McSpadden of Post Falls
Fourth Place - Johnnie Raymond of Clearwater Valley
138
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Judson Hall of Kellogg
Second Place - Trace Evans of Enterprise
Third Place - Sam Martin of St Maries
Fourth Place - Daeton Bauer of Kellogg
145
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Eli Prather of Potlatch
Second Place - Andy Wallace of Post Falls
Third Place - Andrew Anderson of Orofino
Fourth Place - Tristin Dominguez of Clearwater Valley
Sixth Place - Jeremiah Bursch of Lewiston
Sixth Place - Kayden Zimmerman of Kellogg
Third Place Match
Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1, Sr. over Tristin Dominguez (Clearwater Valley) 3-2, Jr. (MD 9-0)
152
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Gideon Lowen of McCall
Second Place - Gabe Prather of Potlatch
Third Place - Cedar Fisher of Clearwater Valley
Fourth Place - Michael Sentenay of Kellogg
Sixth Place - Jose Laguna of Post Falls
Sixth Place - Cory Godwin of Orofino
160
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Izack McNeal of Potlatch
Second Place - Trysten Lockridge of St Maries
Third Place - Danny Fowler of Orofino
Fourth Place - Lars Horning of Post Falls
Third Place Match
Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1, Jr. over Lars Horning (Post Falls) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 1:03)
170
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Austin Stepro of Kellogg
Second Place - Thomas Vlaanderen of McCall
Third Place - Shaun Anderson of St Maries
Fourth Place - Cade Hendren of Lewiston
182
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Kenon Brown of Potlatch
Second Place - Beau Carr of McCall
Third Place - LANE SCHILLING of Clearwater Valley
Fourth Place - Keanyn DeGroat of Post Falls
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Tuff Bentz of McCall
Second Place - Caden Noha of Colfax
Third Place - Kyle Sibert of St Maries
Fourth Place - Carson Hudson of Kellogg
220
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Delbert Lambson of St Maries
Second Place - Jake Carr of McCall
Third Place - Kyran Mutart of Moscow
Fourth Place - Otto Sharp of Kellogg
285
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Kelton Saad of Potlatch
Second Place - David Straw of McCall
Third Place - Aiden Waters of Post Falls
Fourth Place - Ben Vaughn of Orofino
Third Place Match
Aiden Waters (Post Falls) 3-1, So. over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:18)
Girls Division
104G
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Fallon Wilkins of Clearwater Valley
Second Place - Raji Singh of Post Falls
Third Place - Holli Schumacher of Orofino
Fourth Place - Maya Mukhamediyev of Post Falls
Round 1
Fallon Wilkins (Clearwater Valley) 3-0, Sr. over Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:25)
Round 2
Raji Singh (Post Falls) 2-1, Jr. over Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:45)
Round 3
Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. over Maya Mukhamediyev (Post Falls) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 3:01)
116G
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Brelane Huber of Post Falls
Second Place - Heather Wallace of Sandpoint (Girls)
Third Place - Taylor Stovern of Kellogg
Fourth Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
Fourth Place - Kayelin Otterson of Sandpoint (Girls)
Guaranteed Places
First Place - Taylor McPherson of Potlatch
Second Place - Paige Stewart of St Maries
Third Place - Laynie Southern of Colfax
Fourth Place - Keira White of Orofino
Round 1
Taylor McPherson (Potlatch) 3-0, Jr. over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3, So. (Fall 0:28)
Round 2
Paige Stewart (St Maries) 2-1, Fr. over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3, So. (Fall 4:56)
Round 3
Laynie Southern (Colfax) 1-2, Fr. over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3, So. (Fall 2:51)
