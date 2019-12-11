The Orofino Youth Wrestling Team competed in the Dick Griswold Memorial Invitation held at Potlatch High School on Saturday, Dec. 7. Results by weight are as follows:

106

Kadence Beck (1-2) placed third and scored 5.0 team points.

Round 1 - Raymond Heely (Kellogg) 2-1 won by fall over Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 2:55)

Round 2 - Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2 won by fall over Connor Mckenna (McCall) 0-3 (Fall 1:16)

Round 4 - Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 5 - Connor McCarroll (Post Falls) 3-0 won by fall over Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 3:23)

138

Tage Perrin (2-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Tucker (Potlatch) 1-2 won by decision over Tage Perrin (Orofino) 2-2 (Dec 17-11)

Cons. Round 1 - Tage Perrin (Orofino) 2-2 won by decision over Tyson Tucker (Potlatch) 1-2 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Tage Perrin (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Rudy Castro (McCall) 0-2 (Fall 1:49)

Cons. Semi - Sam Martin (St Maries) 4-1 won by fall over Tage Perrin (Orofino) 2-2 (Fall 1:10)

145

Jacob Strahan (1-2) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Strahan (Orofino) 1-2 won by fall over Matthew Vetter (Moscow) 2-2 (Fall 2:52)

Quarterfinal - Tristin Dominguez (Clearwater Valley) 3-2 won by fall over Jacob Strahan (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 4:31)

Cons. Round 2 - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by fall over Jacob Strahan (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 2:40)

145

Andrew Anderson (4-1) placed third and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by fall over Nick Monahan (McCall) 0-2 (Fall 0:33)

Quarterfinal - Eli Prather (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 (Fall 2:58)

Cons. Round 2 - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by fall over Jacob Strahan (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 2:40)

Cons. Round 3 - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by fall over Kayden Zimmerman (Kellogg) 2-2 (Fall 2:00)

Third Place Match - Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1 won by major decision over Tristin Dominguez (Clearwater Valley) 3-2 (MD 9-0)

152

Cory Godwin (2-2) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Garrett Jennings (McCall) 0-2 (Fall 0:52)

Quarterfinal - Gabe Prather (Potlatch) 2-1 won by fall over Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2-2 (Fall 1:19)

Cons. Round 2 - Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Micah Harder (Moscow) 1-2 (Fall 2:33)

Cons. Round 3 - Cedar Fisher (Clearwater Valley) 4-1 won by decision over Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2-2 (Dec 9-4)

160

Danny Fowler (5-1) placed third and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by fall over Braydon Johnston (St Maries) 0-2 (Fall 0:40)

Quarterfinal - Izack McNeal (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 1 - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by fall over Braydon Johnston (St Maries) 0-2 (Fall 1:07)

Cons. Round 2 - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by fall over Caleb Wyatt (McCall) 0-2 (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Semi - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by major decision over Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 (MD 13-4)

Third Place Match - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by fall over Lars Horning (Post Falls) 4-2 (Fall 1:03)

160

Sean Larsen (2-2) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Dani Toledo (St Maries) 1-2 (Fall 1:42)

Quarterfinal - Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Owen Wallace (Moscow) 0-2 (Fall 4:34)

Semifinal - Trysten Lockridge (St Maries) 2-1 won by decision over Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Semi - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1 won by major decision over Sean Larsen (Orofino) 2-2 (MD 13-4)

170

Kai Naranjo (3-2) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Austin Miller (Kellogg) 0-2 (Fall 2:38)

Quarterfinal - Cade Hendren (Lewiston) 2-2 won by decision over Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Austin Miller (Kellogg) 0-2 (Fall 3:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 won by decision over Charlie Evans (Enterprise) 1-2 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi - Shaun Anderson (St Maries) 3-1 won by decision over Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 3-2 (Dec 8-6)

182

Clayton Larsen (3-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Brody Hoffman (Kellogg) 0-2 (Fall 1:43)

Quarterfinal - Kenon Brown (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 2:16)

Cons. Round 1 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 won by decision over Brody Hoffman (Kellogg) 0-2 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 won by decision over Andrew Alvarez (McCall) 0-2 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Semi – Lane Schilling (Clearwater Valley) 3-1 won by fall over Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 3:50)

182

Darrion McIntosh (3-2) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Sebastian Darwish (Grangeville) 0-2 (Fall 2:40)

Quarterfinal - Lane Schilling (Clearwater Valley) 3-1 won by fall over Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 1 - Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 won by decision over Sebastian Darwish (Grangeville) 0-2 (Dec 10-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 won by major decision over Brody Harris (Kellogg) 1-2 (MD 10-1)

Cons. Semi - Keanyn DeGroat (Post Falls) 2-2 won by fall over Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 3:44)

Quarterfinal - Kaden Noesen (Post Falls) 1-2 won by fall over Samuel Vaughn (Orofino) 0-2 (Fall 0:27)

Cons. Round 1 - Samuel Vaughn (Orofino) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi - Carson Hudson (Kellogg) 2-2 won by fall over Samuel Vaughn (Orofino) 0-2 (Fall 0:37)

220

Caleb Johnson (3-2) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Devin Goodson (Kootenai) 0-2 (Fall 4:58)

Quarterfinal - Dominic Monti (Post Falls) 1-2 won by fall over Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Devin Goodson (Kootenai) 0-2 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 won by fall over Wyatt Marolf (McCall) 2-2 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Semi - Kyran Mutart (Moscow) 3-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 3-2 (SV-1 4-2)

285

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Kelton Saad (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 (Fall 0:34)

Cons. Round 1 - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Oscar Kearney (Moscow) 0-2 (Fall 0:24)

Cons. Semi - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 won by fall over Adam Rouse (St Maries) 1-2 (Fall 1:57)

Third Place Match - Aiden Waters (Post Falls) 3-1 won by fall over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2 (Fall 1:18)

104G

Holli Schumacher (1-2) placed third.

Round 1 - Fallon Wilkins (Clearwater Valley) 3-0 won by fall over Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 0:25)

Round 2 - Raji Singh (Post Falls) 2-1 won by fall over Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2 (Fall 0:45)

Round 3 - Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2 won by fall over Maya Mukhamediyev (Post Falls) 0-3 (Fall 3:01)

125G

Keira White (0-3) placed fourth.

Round 1 - Taylor McPherson (Potlatch) 3-0 won by fall over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3 (Fall 0:28)

Round 2 - Paige Stewart (St Maries) 2-1 won by fall over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3 (Fall 4:56)

Round 3 - Laynie Southern (Colfax) 1-2 won by fall over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3 (Fall 2:51)

Final results

98

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Keyan Boller of Clearwater Valley

Second Place - Zack Campbell of Post Falls

106

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Connor McCarroll of Post Falls

Second Place - Raymond Heely of Kellogg

Third Place - Kadence Beck of Orofino

Fourth Place - Connor Mckenna of McCall

Round 1

Raymond Heely (Kellogg) 2-1, So. over Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 2:55)

Round 2

Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. over Connor Mckenna (McCall) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:16)

Round 3

Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. over (Bye)

Round 5

Connor McCarroll (Post Falls) 3-0, Fr. over Kadence Beck (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 3:23)

113

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Dakota Eixenberger of Kellogg

Second Place - Anthony Fabbi of Clearwater Valley

Third Place - Dylan Sotin of St Maries

Fourth Place - Wyatt Hei of Kellogg

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Bradley Mason of Post Falls

Second Place - Kobe Burris of St Maries

Third Place - Jayce Garcia of Kellogg

Fourth Place - Myles Hanson of St Maries

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Ethan Guy of Kellogg

Second Place - Travis Lohr of Kellogg

Third Place - Sterling Fontaign of McCall

Fourth Place - Cody Sverdsten of Kellogg

132

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Christian Fabbi of Clearwater Valley

Second Place - Arlen Main of McCall

Third Place - Avery McSpadden of Post Falls

Fourth Place - Johnnie Raymond of Clearwater Valley

138

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Judson Hall of Kellogg

Second Place - Trace Evans of Enterprise

Third Place - Sam Martin of St Maries

Fourth Place - Daeton Bauer of Kellogg

145

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Eli Prather of Potlatch

Second Place - Andy Wallace of Post Falls

Third Place - Andrew Anderson of Orofino

Fourth Place - Tristin Dominguez of Clearwater Valley

Sixth Place - Jeremiah Bursch of Lewiston

Sixth Place - Kayden Zimmerman of Kellogg

Third Place Match

Andrew Anderson (Orofino) 4-1, Sr. over Tristin Dominguez (Clearwater Valley) 3-2, Jr. (MD 9-0)

152

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Gideon Lowen of McCall

Second Place - Gabe Prather of Potlatch

Third Place - Cedar Fisher of Clearwater Valley

Fourth Place - Michael Sentenay of Kellogg

Sixth Place - Jose Laguna of Post Falls

Sixth Place - Cory Godwin of Orofino

160

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Izack McNeal of Potlatch

Second Place - Trysten Lockridge of St Maries

Third Place - Danny Fowler of Orofino

Fourth Place - Lars Horning of Post Falls

Third Place Match

Danny Fowler (Orofino) 5-1, Jr. over Lars Horning (Post Falls) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 1:03)

170

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Austin Stepro of Kellogg

Second Place - Thomas Vlaanderen of McCall

Third Place - Shaun Anderson of St Maries

Fourth Place - Cade Hendren of Lewiston

182

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Kenon Brown of Potlatch

Second Place - Beau Carr of McCall

Third Place - LANE SCHILLING of Clearwater Valley

Fourth Place - Keanyn DeGroat of Post Falls

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Tuff Bentz of McCall

Second Place - Caden Noha of Colfax

Third Place - Kyle Sibert of St Maries

Fourth Place - Carson Hudson of Kellogg

220

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Delbert Lambson of St Maries

Second Place - Jake Carr of McCall

Third Place - Kyran Mutart of Moscow

Fourth Place - Otto Sharp of Kellogg

285

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Kelton Saad of Potlatch

Second Place - David Straw of McCall

Third Place - Aiden Waters of Post Falls

Fourth Place - Ben Vaughn of Orofino

Third Place Match

Aiden Waters (Post Falls) 3-1, So. over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:18)

Girls Division

104G

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Fallon Wilkins of Clearwater Valley

Second Place - Raji Singh of Post Falls

Third Place - Holli Schumacher of Orofino

Fourth Place - Maya Mukhamediyev of Post Falls

Round 1

Fallon Wilkins (Clearwater Valley) 3-0, Sr. over Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:25)

Round 2

Raji Singh (Post Falls) 2-1, Jr. over Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:45)

Round 3

Holli Schumacher (Orofino) 1-2, Fr. over Maya Mukhamediyev (Post Falls) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 3:01)

116G

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Brelane Huber of Post Falls

Second Place - Heather Wallace of Sandpoint (Girls)

Third Place - Taylor Stovern of Kellogg

Fourth Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

Fourth Place - Kayelin Otterson of Sandpoint (Girls)

Guaranteed Places

First Place - Taylor McPherson of Potlatch

Second Place - Paige Stewart of St Maries

Third Place - Laynie Southern of Colfax

Fourth Place - Keira White of Orofino

Round 1

Taylor McPherson (Potlatch) 3-0, Jr. over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3, So. (Fall 0:28)

Round 2

Paige Stewart (St Maries) 2-1, Fr. over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3, So. (Fall 4:56)

Round 3

Laynie Southern (Colfax) 1-2, Fr. over Keira White (Orofino) 0-3, So. (Fall 2:51)

