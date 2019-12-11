WEIPPE — The Deary Mustangs traveled to Timberline for a Whitepine League Division II game against Timberline on Friday, Dec. 6.
Timberline (0-2, 0-2) was led by Chasta Jared’s 24 points and Krystal Dahl’s 13.
DEARY (3-2, 3-0)
Graci Heath 4 0-0 11, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 4 2-4 10, Matteya Proctor 4 1-3 9, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-1 2, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 4 8-11 18, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-19 52.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-2, 0-2)
Marebeth Stemrich 1 2-2 4, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 9 3-5 24, Krystal Dahl 6 0-0 13, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 2 1-2 5, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-9 48.
Deary 10 10 15 17—52
Timberline 13 10 13 12—48
3-point goals — Heath 3, Parker 2, Jared 3, Dahl.
