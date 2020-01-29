Deary beat the Lady Spartans in a Whitepine League Division II game played on Friday, Jan. 24, at Deary.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE
(1-11, 1-6)
Marebeth Stemrich 3 0-0 8, Chasta Jared 5 1-4 11, Krystal Dahl 1 0-0 3, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 3 3-6 9, Abby Brown 1 0-0 2, Hailey West 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-10 33.
DEARY (9-9, 5-5)
Graci Heath 4 0-0 9, Makala Beyer 1 0-0 2, Tona Anderson 4 0-0 8, Matteya Proctor 1 0-0 2, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 1 0-2 2, Triniti Wood 1 2-6 4, Emiley Proctor 6 7-8 19, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 1 0-1 2, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-20 52.
Timberline 11 2 6 14––33
Deary 15 13 6 18––52
3-point goals — Stemrich 2, Dahl, Heath
