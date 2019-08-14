On the first Saturday of this month a great crowd of very special folks brought their generosity and friendship to the Orofino Golf Course for David and Suzy Kludt’s annual Memorial Golf Tournament.
Each year all participants throw a donation into a red felt hat which is then passed on to the Associated Logging Contractors.
With the help of those donations, the ALC gives out an annual David Kludt Scholarship to some lucky individuals from here in Idaho.
As usual, Finke Logging donated 2 prizes for the “closest to the pin” and 2 more for the “longest putts”.
This year Pat Manfull did away with any need for a tape measurement when he made a HOLE-IN-ONE on number 8!!!
After hours of playoff holes and an overwhelming need for a beverage, it was unanimously decided that two teams were this year’s champions! The team of Pat and Carolyn Manfull and Gerry and Robert Davis tied the team of Scott Kellar, Jay Oatman, Maria Popp and Mark Pishl.
Mike Clay always puts the icing on the cake by donating two gift certificates for dinner at the Ponderosa.
Again, thank you Finke Logging, Mike Clay and ALL of you that attend David and Suzy’s Memorial Tournament. See you all next year on the 1st Saturday in August!!!
