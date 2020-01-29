Scoring 12 points each for the Timberline Spartans in their nonleague game Thursday, Jan. 23 against Clearwater Valley were Rylan Larson and Parker Brown.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE (8-2)
Rylan Larson 5 2-2 12, Carson Sellers 3 0-0 7, Johnathan Halle 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 5 0-2 12, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 2, Chase Hunter 3 0-0 8, Devon Wentland 0 1-2 1, Cameron Summerfield 1 0-2 2, Jaron Christopherson 2 2-2 6, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-10 50.
CLEARWATER
VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-8)
Tate Pfefferkorn 5 6-11 16, Tyler Pressley 6 0-0 12, Connor Jackson 3 2-2 8, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 8 5-5 22, Nakiyah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 2 3-6 7. Totals 24 16-24 65.
Timberline 16 8 11 15—50
Clearwater Valley 14 24 9 18—65
3-point goals — Sellers, Brown 2, Hunter 2, Francis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.