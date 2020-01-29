Timberline was led by Emma Brown, who had for the Spartans with 11 points, in the nonleague game played at Kooskia Thursday, Jan. 23.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE (1-10)
Marebeth Stemrich 2 2-4 6, Chasta Jared 5 4-4 16, Krystal Dahl 1 0-0 2, Emma Brown 4 3-8 11, Abby Brown 1 0-0 2, Haily West 5 0-2 10. Totals 18 9-18 47.
CLEARWATER
VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-9)
Ashton Mangun 3 2-3 8, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 4 2-6 10, Shada Edwards 3 3-5 10, Martha Smith 2 0-0 4, Kadance Schilling 5 2-5 12, Alicia Reuben 3 1-3 7, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-2 0, Macy Morrow 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 10-22 55.
Timberline 9 10 11 17—47
Clearwater Valley 15 20 9 11—55
3-point goals — Jared 2, Edwards
