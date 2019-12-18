Orofino was beat by Clearwater Valley in a nonleague game played at Kooskia Dec. 12.
The Maniacs were led by Joe Sparano’s 10 points.
OROFINO (2-2)
Slade Sneddon 2 1-4 6, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 3, Joe Sparano 5 0-3 10, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 3 0-0 6, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 2 0-1 5, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 3 0-0 6, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-8 36.
CLEARWATER VALLEY- (2-2)
Tate Pfefferkorn 1 5-8 7, Tyce Pfefferkorn 3 7-10 14, Tyler Pressley 7 3-4 17, Connor Jackson 1 2-4 4, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 2 3-5 7, Nakiyah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 0 1-1 1. Totals 14 21-32 50.
Orofino 8 2 12 14—36
Clearwater Valley 12 19 5 14—50
3-point goals — Sneddon, Barajas, Scott, Ty. Pfefferkorn.
