The Clearwater Valley Duals Wrestling Tournament held last Friday and Saturday at Clearwater Valley High School had the following results:
Match #1 Round 1
The Ririe team defeated Orofino 72-9
126 - Eithan Summers (Ririe) over Kiera White (Orofino) Fall 0:25
132 - Kyle Jensen (Ririe) over Reed Crossley (McC) (Orofino) Fall 1:47
138 - Brayden Turcott (Orofino) over Tye Sherwood (Ririe) Fall 3:06
152 - Tyson Thacker (Ririe) over Sean Larsen (Orofino) Dec 8-6
160 - Layton Yearsley (Ririe) over Danny Fowler (Orofino) Fall 4:27
170 - Danny Romander (Ririe) over Mark Stemrich (Orofino) Fall 5:28
182 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) over Garrett Andreasen (Ririe) Dec 4-1
195 - Gabe Sommers (Ririe) over Thor Kessinger (Orofino) Fall 1:45
220 - Joe Orchard (Ririe) over Caleb Johnson (Orofino) Dec 6-4
285 - Nick Gundersen (Ririe) over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) Fall 1:56
Match #2 Round 2
McCall defeated Orofino 51-21
126 - Sterling Fontaign (McCall) over Kiera White (Orofino) Fall 0:26
138 - Brayden Turcott (Orofino) over Woody Pyle (McCall) Fall 0:25
152 - Sean Larsen (Orofino) over Michael Esplin (McCall) Dec 5-3
160 - Kai Naranjo (Oro) (Renegades) over Caleb Wyatt (McCall) Fall 1:46
170 - Thomas Vlaanderen (McCall) over Mark Stemrich (Orofino) Fall 2:00
182 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 - Tuff Bentz (McCall) over Thor Kessinger (Orofino) Fall 1:09
220 - Chase Burtenshaw (McCall) over Caleb Johnson (Orofino) Dec 8-7
285 - David Straw (McCall) over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) Fall 1:12
Match #3 Round 3
Orofino defeated Renegades 42-27
126 - Chuteslee Webb (Rir) (Renegades) over Kiera White (Orofino) Fall 0:52
132 - Reed Crossley (McC) (Orofino) over Anjel Kent (Gra) (Renegades) Fall 3:55
138 - Brayden Turcott (Orofino) over Spencer Miller (Rir) (Renegades) Fall 1:19
145 - Manny Hernandez (WJ) (Orofino) over Elan Rivadeneira (Koo) (Renegades) Fall 0:45
152 - Gavin Harris (Rir) (Renegades) over Sean Larsen (Orofino) Dec 2-1
170 - Sebastian Darwish (Gra) (Regades) over Mark Stemrich (Orofino) Fall 0:25
182 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) over Bladen Farmer (Gra) (Renegades) Fall 4:36
195 - Thor Kessinger (Orofino) over Wyatt Marolf (McC) (Renegades) Fall 1:48
220 - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) over Jake Carr (McC) (Renegades) Fall 2:42
285 - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) over Ronald Nelson (Koo) (Renegades) Fall 1:56
Match #4 Round 4
Clearwater Valley defeated Orofino 60-24
126 - Payton Wilson (Clearwater Valley) over Kiera White (Orofino) Fall 2:36
132 - Christian Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) over Reed Crossley (McC) (Orofino) Fall 0:18
138 - Brayden Turcott (Orofino) over Tristin Dominguez (Clearwater Valley) Fall 0:36
145 - Cedar Fisher (Clearwater Valley) over Manny Hernandez (WJ) (Orofino) Fall 1:44
152 - Sean Larsen (Orofino) over Anthony Carter (Clearwater Valley) Fall 1:17
160 - Davis McElroy (Clearwater Valley) over Danny Fowler (Orofino) Fall 0:46
170 - Austin Corey (Clearwater Valley) over Mark Stemrich (Orofino) Fall 1:39
182 - Bubba Summers (WJ) (Clearwater Valley) over Clayton Larsen (Orofino) Fall 3:15
195 - Thor Kessinger (Orofino) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 - Sawyer Kuvis (McC) (Clearwater Valley) over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) Fall 3:35
Match #5 Round 5
Orofino received a Bye
Match #6 Round 6
St. Maries defeated Orofino 51-30
132 - Sam Martin (St. Maries) over Reed Crossley (McC) (Orofino) Fall 0:50
138 - Brayden Turcott (Orofino) over Ryan Vannatter (St. Maries) Fall 2:15
145 - Dani Toledo (St. Maries) over Manny Hernandez (WJ) (Orofino) Fall 5:53
152 - Trysten Lockridge (St. Maries) over Sean Larsen (Orofino) Fall 3:21
160 - Nathan Martinez (Oro) (Orofino) over Noah Packard (St. Maries) Fall 0:32
170 - Shaun Anderson (St. Maries) over Mark Stemrich (Orofino) Fall 1:44
182 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 - Thor Kessinger (Orofino) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 - Delbert Lambson (St. Maries) over Caleb Johnson (Orofino) Dec 3-1
285 - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) over Adam Rouse (St. Maries) Fall 3:52
126 - Hunter Norris (St. Maries) over Kiera White (Orofino) Fall 2:20
Match #7 Round 7
Melba defeated Orofino 32-27
138 - Brayden Turcott (Orofino) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 - Zane Helm (Melba) over Manny Hernandez (WJ) (Orofino) Maj 13-2
160 - Nathan Martinez (Oro) (Orofino) over Izzy Martin (Melba) Fall 2:00
170 - Tristan Jones (Melba) over Mark Stemrich (Orofino) Maj 14-4
182 - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) over Ben Evans (Melba) SV-1 4-2
195 - Fine Vasi (Melba) over Thor Kessinger (Orofino) Fall 1:55
220 - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 - Cody Dickard (Melba) over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) Fall 0:35
126 - McKoy Richardson (Melba) over Kiera White (Orofino) Fall 1:16
132 - Reed Crossley (McC) (Orofino) over Skyler Vander-Zee (Melba) Fall 0:45
