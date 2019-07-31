Registration deadline for the Third Annual Circles of Caring Tennis and Pickleball Tournament is Tuesday, Aug. 13. Register online at www.lentilfest.com/sporting-events.
Pickleball is being added to the tournament for the first time this year. The tournament is held during the National Lentil Festival in Pullman, Washington beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Over the past two years, generous tournament sponsors and participants have raised more than $50,000 to support Circles of Caring Adult Day Services in Pullman.
Circles of Caring provides community-based health and wellness enhancement for adults with a range of needs such as stroke recovery, living with dementia, mental health issues, or physical challenges resulting from multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease. Circles also supports participants and their families through social services and through cognitive, physical, and social programs to enhance the dignity and self-esteem of each person.
Funds from the tournament are used to support these programs and staff salaries who care for participants and support caregivers.
“The people who participate in the tennis tournament are having a good time and hopefully are also enjoying it because it is for a good cause.”
To learn more about sponsoring the event contact Marcia Saneholtz at mbsyes@frontier.com.
Contacts
Marcia Saneholtz, Tennis Tournament Chair, 509-334-3760 or mbsyes@frontier.com
Hollie Mooney, Circles of Caring, 509-334-6483 or info@circlesofcaring.org
