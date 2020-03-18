Central Idaho All League Boys Basketball All Stars from Timberline High School include Cameron Summerfield and Rylan Larson, first team, and Carson Sellers and Chase Hunter, second team. Timberline Boys’ Basketball Coach Jason Hunter was chosen as Coach of the Year for the All League All Stars Class 1A. Chasta Jared was chosen for the Senior Showcase North Central Idaho basketball game held last week.

