Grangeville was down to just seven healthy players heading into a Class 2A district tournament first-round game played on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Bulldogs’ homecourt.
But Grangeville was still able to hang on and beat the Maniacs 45-38.
Joel Scott was high scorer for the Maniacs with 18 points. Loudan Cochran tallied nine.
OROFINO (8-8)
Easton Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 1 0-0 3, Slade Sneddon 0 2-2 2, Joel Scott 6 4-4 18, Nick Graham 1 0-0 2, Reid Thomas 1 0-0 2, Loudan Cochran 3 0-0 9, Bodey Howell 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-6 38.
GRANGEVILLE (4-13)
Miles Lefebvre 7 4-8 20, Cody Klement 1 1-2 3, Sam Lindsley 3 0-0 9, Caleb Frei 4 1-2 9, Jared Lindsley 1 2-2 4, Jack Brandsford 0 0-0 0, Karl Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-14 45.
Orofino 7 2 13 16—38
Grangeville 18 6 6 15—45
3-point goals — Lindsley 3, Lefebvre 2, Cochran 3, Scott 2, Drobish.
