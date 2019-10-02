The Battle for the 509 was the largest meet that the Timberline team has attended this season with around 45 different teams and 1,100 competitors. A total of seven races were run and the Spartans had entries in four of them. Carson Sellers ran school best 5K time of 16:41 landing him in the 34th position out of 191 of the best runners in the area.
Lauren Carr ran a season’s best time of 25:16. Jude Nelson and Johnathan Halle ran the freshmen race with personal best times of 22:44 and 25:26 respectively.
The junior high boys competed as a team since they fielded five runners. Reese Merry, on his first meet ever, led the team with a personal best time of 13:15. Cody Bird was not far behind at 13:27. Between the two small packs of Timberline runners was Landon Burnette who ran a 13:36.
Ben Lawrence and Devyn Sparrow ran times of 14:18 and 14:29. For such a large meet, the team did a wonderful job.
