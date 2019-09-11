Orofino played the Asotin Panthers in a nonleague competition Friday, Sept. 6, on the Maniacs’ home field. Asotin kept Orofino scoreless.
The Panthers forced a safety off of the Maniacs in the fourth quarter.
Orofino will go up against Nampa Christian in Orofino on Friday, Sept. 20, starting at 4 p.m.
Asotin 16 0 0 2—18
Orofino 0 0 0 0— 0
Asotin—Dylan Landrus 15 run (conversion failed)
Asotin—Landrus 75 punt return (Brayden Barnea kick)
Asotin—Barnea 35 field goal
Asotin—Safety (tackled in the end zone)
