Athletes, teams and coaches from several area high schools, the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College were announced as winners on Saturday, April 25 for the annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards.
The organization honors District I-II high school athletes, coaches and teams for their outstanding play, along with the athletes, coaches and teams from Idaho, LCSC and North Idaho College. The awards cover the 2019 academic spring season and the 2019-20 academic fall and winter seasons.
Nominations for each category are reviewed by the hall of fame committee, which selects finalists for each category. A winner is then selected.
The following is a list of the area’s finalists for each award. Winners are in bold:
Boys’ golf
Bryden Brown, Moscow
Girls’ golf
Makena Rauch, Moscow
Boys’ track (Class 1A-3A)
Cooper Hewett, Kendrick; Eric Perry, Orofino
Girls’ track (Class 4A-5A)
Jennah Carpenter, Lewiston
Girls’ track (Class 1A-3A)
Cassidy Lustig, Kendrick
Boys’ tennis
Austin Gomez, Lewiston; Derek Wendt, Moscow; Trayse Mangun, Clearwater Valley
Girls’ tennis
Chloe Dame, Grangeville
Softball (Class 4A-5A)
Samantha Mader, Lewiston
Softball (Class 1A-3A)
Nicole Sparano, Orofino; Megan Brocke, Kendrick; Mikacia Bartosz, Genesee
Baseball (Class 4A-5A)
Tyson Wallace, Lewiston
Baseball (Class 1A-3A)
Chase Adkison, Grangeville; Brayden Turcott, Orofino; Kyle Lynas, Potlatch
Boys’ soccer
Nikko Vega, Lewiston; Evan Odberg, Moscow
Boys’ cross country
Caden Byrer, Lewiston; Korben Bujnicki, Moscow
Girls’ cross country
Laurel Hicke, Moscow
Volleyball (Class 4A-5A)
Peyton Claus, Moscow
Volleyball (Class 1A-3A)
Trinity Teel, Orofino; Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Eliza Olson, Kendrick
Football (Class 4A-5A)
Chad Redinger, Moscow
Football (Class 1A-3A)
Zack Forsmann, Grangeville; Cole Martin, Prairie; Derik Shears, Prairie; Dillon Sperber, Genesee; Chase Burke, Kendrick
Boys’ swimming
Isaac Pimentel, Moscow
Girls’ basketball (Class 1A-3A)
Camden Berger, Grangeville; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Mya Brown, Kendrick
Boys’ basketball (Class 1A-3A)
Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Will Casebolt, Logos
Wrestling (Class 4A-5A)
Tristan Bremer, Lewiston
Wrestling (Class 1A-3A)
Kelton Saad, Potlatch
Girls’ high school team of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Kendrick softball, Troy volleyball, Lapwai basketball
Boys’ high school team of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Prairie football, Potlatch baseball
Girls’ high school coach of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Morgan LeBlanc, Kendrick softball; Deborah Blazzard, Troy volleyball; Ada Marks, Lapwai basketball
Boys’ high school coach of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Ryan Hasselstrom, Prairie football; Jim Shepherd, Potlatch baseball
Girls’ athlete of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Lindsey Kwate, Morgan Blazzard, Mya Brown.
Boys’ athlete of the year (Class 4A-5A)
Cruz Hepburn, Lewiston; Chad Redinger, Moscow
Boys’ athlete of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Titus Yearout, Cooper Hewett
Female athlete of the year
Tori Edwards, LCSC volleyball; Sophie Hausmann, Idaho golf; Marianna Petrei, Idaho tennis
Male athlete of the year
Cole Olsen, LCSC cross country/track; Darren Trainor, LCSC baseball; Jeff Cotton, Idaho football; Trevon Allen, Idaho basketball
Women’s team
of the year
Idaho basketball
Men’s team of the year
LCSC cross country, LCSC basketball
Women’s coach
of the year
Jon Newlee, Idaho basketball
Men’s coach of the year
Mike Collins, LCSC cross country; Austin Johnson, LCSC basketball
