Orofino Junior High Football equipment will be handed out on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. outside the back of the gym near the football field at Orofino Junior/Senior High School.
Practices will be held on Aug. 20, 24 and 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Once school begins practices will be held immediately after school and at 8 a.m. on Fridays.
All 7th graders need to get their sports physicals before they will be allowed to practice.
The season is tentative and practices and game schedules may be subject to change.
