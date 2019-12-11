P.L.A.Y.-Public Land Access Year-round topped off their 20th year anniversary by celebrating with a fantastic Christmas party. Officers, Board of Directors and members enjoyed a special buffet dinner in the Ponderosa Restaurant/ Brass Rail conference room.
Two very special highlights of the evening were presentations and acknowledgements of appreciation to Mike Clay, Ponderosa Owner & Deanna Hamilton, PLAY’s Secretary.
For twenty years PLAY Officers, Board of Directors and members have held their monthly meetings in the Ponderosa conference room thanks to the generosity of Mike Clay. P.L.A.Y. President Alex Irby presented Mike with an appreciation plaque to express our gratitude for his hospitality.
Alex also surprised Deanna Hamilton by presenting her with a dozen beautiful red roses and a purple fleece sweatshirt to be embroidered with her favorite choice of design.
Alex expressed how much the club appreciates her dedication to P.L.A.Y. for more than nine years and for everything she has accomplished as their Secretary.
P.L.A.Y. Officers and Board of Directors want to wish all of our members a Very Special Christmas and Happy 2020!
