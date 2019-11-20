William (Bill) E. Miller of Orofino, Idaho passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He was born on Nov. 27, 1947 in Glendale CA., the son of the late Emil and Sally Miller.
Bill grew up with his siblings; Karen, Gloria, Christina, Mark and Paul. Bill went to school in Saugus, CA and graduated from William S. Hart High School.
Bill was soon drafted and served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Bill had a love for music and was in his first band in high school, playing the guitar, piano, and keyboards. He continued to play throughout his life.
Bill loved baseball. The Dodgers were his favorite team, although the Seattle Mariners came in a close second.
There will be a celebration of life at the Orofino VFW Building, 330 Michigan Avenue, on Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 noon. This will be followed by a potluck. All are welcome.
