Your wings were ready
but our hearts were not
William Clifford Gross, age 51, passed away at his home, surrounded by family on May 18, 2020, due to heart failure.
“Cliff” was born April 25, 1969, in Orange County, CA, to William Gross and Zelma Gross. Cliff and his siblings grew up in Goldendale, WA, and the family later moved to California. Cliff later returned to Goldendale where he got married and had two children.
Cliff worked for France Sports INC. for a number of years and later became disabled. After a divorce, he moved to be near his father in Kooskia, Idaho. Cliff then began dating long-time family friend Dawn Saunders and they moved to Orofino, Idaho in 2004. Cliff’s children joined them in 2005 and they attended Orofino schools until they graduated.
Cliff enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and riding his ATVs. Cliff was also involved in auto mechanics and enjoyed spending time in his shop.
Many people know Cliff as the man with nine lives. He survived a near fatal car accident in 1999 and another in 2006. Cliff fell off roofs, jumped off his tailgate not realizing there was only two feet of water. Another time, while under a truck, the jack came loose and he was quickly pulled out before getting crushed. Those are only a few stories of the 100.
However this time God felt it was his time to fly and look over his loved ones from above. Family thought he would pull out of another near death experience, but God has called him home.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael.
Cliff is survived by his lifetime partner of 21 years, Dawn Saunders of Orofino; his son, Cody Gross of Orofino; daughter, Katie Gross (Seth) of Kennewick; adopted sons, Brett Kuhn of Orofino and Stevie Gulliksen of Las Vegas NV.; sister, Michele Gross of Colorado and aunts, Lorrayne Kennedy of Weippe and Ora May Golden of Maine.
Grandchildren include Daniel Keffer of Kennewick and Jerome and Marie Kuhn of Orofino. Cliff also has nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends.
A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends.
Pine Hills Funeral Chapel is in charge of cremation.
A GoFundMe account has been set up online under Katie Gross if you would like to donate or you may contact Dawn Saunders.
