Bill passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on July 2, 2020 after a four month battle with pancreatitis.
Bill was the first born to Otis and Millie (VanDevender) McCollum in Orofino’s first hospital on Oct. 6, 1942. Raised in Pierce, Idaho, he attended all 12 years of school there, graduated from Pierce High School, and soon realized the value of a strong work ethic.
Bill started working at Cardiff Mill doing maintenance and it was there that he began learning the art and skill of filing saws. Finding his niche as a saw filer, he worked for many of the local mills.
In later years he went into business for himself, purchasing a logging truck and hauling for local logging companies and for a short period of time he adventured in Alaska.
The distance from family and long hours took a toll quickly so Bill returned to his talent for filing. He retired from Empire Lumber Mill in 2008, although never really retiring; he filled in at the mill when they needed him, drove truck for local farmers, and worked tirelessly to maintain his property in Weippe.
In the early 70’s, Bill loved racing cars. He and his best friend, Dwain Clark, built a race car and earned many trophies at the Lewiston Race Track.
His passion for cars led him to restore a 1970 Corvette, making it into a hot rod that he always looked forward to entering into the Orofino Show and Shine.
Bill married Catherine Enyeart soon after graduating high school, having two sons and divorcing.
He later married Diane Rollier, gaining a daughter, also later divorcing.
Bill then met Marlene Palin, gaining a daughter and having six more children together. To accommodate his growing family, Bill built a house in Weippe in 1991. He couldn’t express how proud he was of each one of his children, watching them grow into successful, loving adults.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Millie, his sister Sherry (Ralph) McKinnon, and son Bucky.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marlene (Palin) McCollum, his children; Victor McCollum, Carolyn Rollier, Angel (Ray) Irby, Bill Jr. (Randee) McCollum, Brad (Caralyn) McCollum, Savannah (Steve) Burrow, Shayla McCollum, Sheilah (Matt) Blanchard and ShyAnnah (Dalton) Flemming, his brothers, Dennis (Judy) McCollum and Gene (Cheri) McCollum. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews, 17 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life at a later date.
