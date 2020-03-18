William Ansyle Sears, Jr., 89, and a resident of Orofino, died March 13, 2020. He was born Oct. 11, 1930 in Wendell, Idaho.
William was a US Navy Veteran, serving in USS Valley Forge during the Korean War.
After the war he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for various construction companies, often finding himself in places such as Kuwait, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Vietnam. He also worked at the Hells Canyon Dam projects, and Dworshak, reaching retirement when working for Potlatch Corporation at the Jaype log yard cat shop.
Before his health failed William was an active member of the Orofino VFW. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and spending summers with his wife Ruby, family and friends at their cabin on the Secesh River.
Graveside funeral services will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Orofino with military honors on Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m.
The family wishes to thank the caring hands of the hospice nurses and staff at Cascadia Care Center of Lewiston. Thank you so much.
