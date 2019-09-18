Warren “Lyle” Thornton (90 years young) passed from this world Sept. 7, 2019 into the loving arms of his heavenly Father.
Lyle was born in Clover Creek, Idaho to the late Senator Warren Chester and Elizabeth Thornton. He was the youngest of eight children. His sister, Iona Sturm, survives her brother and resides in Washington State.
Lyle’s wife, Irene, of 66 years, survives him at their home in Orofino, Idaho. Lyle’s oldest daughter, Linda, passed earlier this year. His daughter, Margie Spears, resides in Albany, Oregon and his youngest daughter, Liz Thornton, resides in Middleton, Idaho.
Lyle spent two years in the Navy and when his stint was over, he joined the Air Force as an electrician and retired in 1969.
His family traveled overseas to Athens, Greece and Guam while in the military. They spent five years at Travis AFB, which was a long time for a military family to stay on one base while in the military.
He retired from the Air Force and began a new career at Dworshak Fish Hatchery, also as an electrician. He bought a home in Orofino, Idaho and he and his wife, Irene, lived there for the remainder of his life. His wife, Irene, continues to reside there with their spunky Pomeranian, Smokey.
Lyle was an avid fisherman and taught all his grandchildren how to bait a hook and to love fishing and the outdoors.
Lyle loved to play cards, Pinochle, Rummy and Hand and Foot. He was so good at cards, he won probably 8 out of 10 games consistently, and he was a sharp and cunning card player. The family loved his sharp mind, his dry sense of humor and his teasing ways. He loved to win, but was always a gracious loser. His daughters when they won a game, not so much, they would do a victory dance, and he would shake his head, knowing he would get them at the next card game. He loved to play Chess with his grandchildren.
Lyle’s greatest love was his wife and his family. He was the patriarch of his family. He was one of the two people, his children and grandchildren sought advice, comfort and unconditional love from. His wife, Irene, was his perfect mate. They had a love which will remain far beyond death. They made their home a sanctuary where all their children, grandchildren and friends could come and feel love, safety and unconditional acceptance. Lyle was a great man and he will be missed by so many.
