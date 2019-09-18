Walter Glenn Rape, passed away suddenly Sept. 14, 2019 at the age of 76.
Walter was born Feb. 6, 1943, in Grangeville, Idaho and raised in Pierce.
Walt graduated from Pierce High School and shortly afterwards joined the armed forces.
In Walt’s early years he was the butcher at his parent’s grocery store which he then took over and proudly made it his own.
Walt made many memories at his family cabin in Elk City.
Always the prankster, Walt loved being with his friends. He never missed his weekly breakfast with his cronies.
Walt looked forward to getting everyone together for the Pierce reunion and would bother everyone incessantly until they agreed to come.
Walt is preceded in death by his son John Scott Rape. Walt is survived by his daughters Jodie Rape, Ann Wasserman, Shauna Banks, his sons Chuck Banks and Mark Banks as well as his grandson Spencer Casey Glenn Wasserman.
Walt happily spent his last years in Orofino with his love and best friend Betty Jennings.
Please join us for a pot-luck to celebrate Walt on Friday, Sept. 20 at the VFW in Orofino, 330 Michigan Avenue, at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.