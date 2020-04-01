Virginia Alice North, 95, of Boulder, Colorado passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Morning Star Assisted Living where she lived for seven months.
She moved from Peck, Idaho to Moorpark, California in 2017 to live with her son, George B. North, his wife Hilary and her granddaughter Sydney.
Prior to these moves, Peck was her home for over 30 years.
Virginia was born July 25, 1924 in Portland, Oregon to Leslie and Alice (Kahn) Viar. She moved to San Francisco in 1942 at the start of WWII and met and married George E. North on November 27, 1944.
In their years together, George’s occupation resulted in many moves around the country. They made their final move together to Kentucky after George retired from IBM in May of 1982. He passed away shortly after retirement in December of the same year.
Newly widowed, Virginia moved to Peck to be near her daughter, Linda Joye and granddaughter Hope Rocillo.
She was most fulfilled by being a housewife and a mother.
In Peck, Virginia served on the City Council, was active in the Community Club and became Librarian of the Community Library for 17 years until she retired in 2007.
As Librarian, she especially loved organizing and running the summer reading program for the children. She was creative and was continually mastering new crafts.
She loved the outdoors and was passionate about gardening, camping and fishing.
She enjoyed spending time with dear friends visiting or playing cards.
Virginia is survived by Susan (North) Bennett (Noel Bennett) of Boulder, Colorado, George B. North (Hilary North) of Moorpark, California, Ian North (Kathleen Baker) of San Jose, California, ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, Florence Klein (Jerry Klein) of Portland, Oregon, and Elva DeCourcey of Oak Park, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by George E. North, and her daughters Margaret Cassen and Linda Joye.
Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who lived a happy, active life.
The immediate family will celebrate Virginia’s life at a future date in Peck.
