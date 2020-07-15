Tyler Lynn Cochrell was born March 15, 2000 in Orofino, Idaho to Shawna Rae (Hendren) Cochrell and Brant Allen Cochrell.
Tyler joined his older brothers Justin Lee Cochrell, Kody Lane Cochrell, and Ryan James Cochrell.
Tyler left this earth to be with his Uncle Dan on July 4, 2020.
Tyler attended preschool through Senior year at Timberline Schools in Weippe, Idaho.
Tyler and Colton Brouwers became best friends in second grade and were inseparable throughout their school years and became roommates. The boys played sports together for years and Tyler shot his first bear with Colton his junior year.
Tyler excelled in basketball and played football and field events in track throughout his high school years. Their senior year they made a pact and were co-captains of football and basketball together. Tyler spent a lot of time with his high school girlfriend Emily and she and her family were significant in Tyler’s life.
To know Tyler was to love him. He had a larger than life personality. He was a social butterfly and it was nothing to have 65-70 May Day baskets each year for the older ladies on his list.
He had friends everywhere he went. Family meant everything to Tyler and he was motivated to have a special relationship with each person. Tyler went out of his way to make younger kids and family members feel special. Tyler would frequently attend family events and birthday parties and sporting events just to cheer them on. Tyler had a soft spot for so many youngsters.
Tyler was involved in Knowledge Bowl every year and was a founder of the EPIC club.
Tyler was Student Body President his senior year and graduated second in his class at Timberline High School.
Tyler graduated with his welding certification from Lewis-Clark State College in May 2020.
Tyler was on the Dean’s or President’s list each semester and truly enjoyed the college experience.
Tyler’s true passion was working for CPTPA Headquarters Unit and his ultimate goal was to be CT for life or become a “hot shot” firefighter.
Tyler was involved in his community in many ways and one special event that meant a lot to him was the Weippe Rodeo. Tyler recruited family members and friends to ensure that this community event continued to be a strong tradition.
Tyler was preceded in death by his Uncle Dan Hendren and his Aunt Stephanie Hendren.
Tyler is survived by his parents, Brant and Shawna Cochrell; his brothers, Justin Cochrell; Ryan and Christine Cochrell and niece Graiclyn and nephews Zarek, Wesley, and Vern; and brother Kody Cochrell. Tyler is also survived by his aunts and uncles and their partners: Fonney, Kevin, Miranda, Ashley, Hailey, Preston and Heather and Kelsey and his Uncle Jay. His grandparents: Judy and Dave Turner, Dave Hendren, and Art and Barb Cochrell.
Tyler’s celebration of life will be held July 18th at 10:00 a.m. at the CPTPA Headquarters Office on the air strip. Potluck will be held afterwards at the CPTPA cookhouse. All family and friends are welcome to attend and share memories.
