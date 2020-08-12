Timothy Gene Shields, 59, of Ahsahka, died on August 9, 2020 in Missoula, MT, from injuries sustained in a fall on the Lochsa River.
Timothy was born on June 3, 1961 at Mountain Home, ID, to Eudora McMinn and Robert W Shield.
Tim was single at the time of his death but had been married three times. The loves of his life were his two dachshunds.
He was a member of the Tabernacle Church in Orofino, ID.
Tim’s hobbies were being out in the mountains, hunting, shooting, hot tubbing, and tinkering with small engines.
Tim’s main profession during his life was in heavy machinery construction operating dozers, road graders, land levelers and backhoes until major injuries caused him to go on disability in 2012.
Tim is preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Shields, who died in 1999; his grandparents, Clara Shields and Donald Shields and a sister, Karen Stratton.
Tim is survived by his mother, Eudora McMinn, Lenore; children, Dustin Shaw, Orofino, Matthew Shields, Dorian Shields, of North Carolina; siblings, Randy Berg, Craigmont, ID, Fred Berg, Virginia, MN, Robert Shields, Missoula MT, Jeannette Jones, Hailey ID, Shea Paulson, Salt Lake City, UT and various step siblings.
Services will be held at the Orofino Tabernacle Church, 1839 Michigan Avenue, on August 15, 2020 at 1 p.m
Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula, MT, is in care of arrangements.
