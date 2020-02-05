Teresa Joy Ulery was born August 12, 1962 in Orofino, Idaho to Wesley and Christine (Fairbanks) Sinclair. She passed away January 25, 2020.
She had one brother, Vernie Sinclair, one sister, Penny (Sinclair) Mowery, one very special, very loved son, Daniel Lee Ulery and her husband, Dwight Ulery.
Dwight and Teresa were married on the 23rd of November, 1990 after sharing their lives together for many years.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Pine Hills Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Per her request, there will be no services.
