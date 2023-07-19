Steven Wayne Thornton, passed away suddenly July 10, 2023 at the age of 61.
He was born February 13, 1962 to Darrell and Carolyn Thornton (Erickson).
He was raised in Cardiff Spur outside of Pierce with his siblings Robert, Jeff, Beverly and Carla.
He moved back to the family home with a family of his own in February of 1991.
He married Denise Schilling Feb. 14, 1997 after being together for eight years.
He and Denise raised two sons, Robert and Tracy Dawson. His son Robert, married Parker Shotwell who gave him and Denise two grandchildren, Cory and Elyss Dawson.
Steve took great pride in being ‘Papa’ and taught them how to hunt, fish, camp and was a big influence from the time they were born throughout their lives.
Having lost his Dad at the beginning of his adulthood, he found a new fatherly bond with his father-in-law, Oren (Pudge) Zipsey.
The two of them did all the things he was missing in his earlier years. Together they hunted, camped, got firewood, hunted mushrooms, picked huckleberries and resolved together many mechanical issues with automobiles and home projects.
He worked in Ilwaco, WA on a charter boat before returning to Idaho where he worked in the logging industry both in the woods and JP mill before it closed down in 2001.
From 2001 to December 2021 he served the community that he loved working for the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department until his retirement and also came back, this year, to help out temporarily part time on Dworshak Reservoir for the summer.
He worked throughout his career with Mike Gladhart who was not only his brother in blue, but became his best friend and brother in life.
Among many things, he enjoyed fishing, but his greatest passion in life, aside from taking care of his family, was hunting and sharing all the stories of his adventures.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Robert and stepson Tracy. He had many nieces and nephew who he loved. We will all miss this man who was a good husband, father, son, Papa, brother, uncle and friend.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
