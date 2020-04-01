Ruth Ann Fisher, 77, of Ceredo, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her residence. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova.
Interment will follow in the Newman-Ferguson and Hatten Cemetery.
Ann was born July 16, 1942 in Ceredo, a daughter of the late Russell and Louise Masterson. She was a retired plywood mill worker from Jaype Mill and was a member of the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church and the Pierce Lutheran Church in Pierce, Idaho.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Clayton Masterson and Raymond Masterson, and one sister Wilda Walls.
She is survived by four children Wally Billups, Tedd Billups, Russell Fisher and Madra Fisher; one sister Ruby Beckley; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ann was a loving and caring person and everyone she met became family to her.
Friends may call from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova.
