Rex Wayne Gardner 73, was born July 5, 1946 and gained his wings February 24, 2020
Our Dad was born in Sandpoint, Idaho to George and Hazle Gardner, joining his older siblings Betty, Katie and Ray. They grew up swimming and fishing in Pack River, Idaho near Sandpoint.
Dad graduated high school in Glendive Montana where he was living with his sister, Betty.
Dad married our mother, Vonna Lou Solberg in 1964. Together they had two daughters, Emily and Sue Ann Gardner. The marriage ended in divorce.
Dad married the love of his life Janet Mendenhall on April 10, 1981.
Our dad worked at Boeing inspecting planes for a short time before returning to Headquarters, Idaho. He was a sawyer for many years and worked his way up to the number one sawyer for Potlatch over the years. Dad decided to put down the chainsaw and pick up a scaling stick. He retired from Potlatch as a scaler in 2008.
Our dad would work all day and still come home, pack up and take us fishing. Dad enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, and kept his family supplied with wild game and huckleberries in the summer.
Our father was always busy. He loved to keep the Headquarters kids bicycles in running order, fixing anything from tires to chains. He was a fix- it man up until his health would no longer allow him to.
Dad passed away from pulmonary fibrosis.
Rex is proceeded in the death by his parents, his brother Ray, step children Lora and Rich.
Survived by his loving wife, Janet at the family home, daughters Emily of Sheridan WY, Sue Ann of Orofino, Linda Mendenhall of Kamiah ID, Lorena Cantrell of Redding CA, son, Chuck Mendenhall of Weippe ID. His nephew, Jerry Gardner of Chattaroy WA (was just like a son to dad) and sisters, Katie Long of Colbert Wa, Betty of Glendive MT, many grandchildren and great grandchildren,
There will be a memorial in July.
