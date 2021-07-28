Myrna G. (Miles) Berry, passed away on July 19, 2021, in Meridian, Idaho, with her husband and children by her side.
Myrna was born in Orofino, Idaho to LeRoy and Beulah Miles on December 12, 1939. She lived in various small towns around Orofino, and for a time in Port Angeles, Washington. The family moved back to Orofino when Myrna was in the third grade. She went on to graduate from Orofino High School in May 1957.
On May 24, 1957, Myrna married Nelson Berry, her one and only true love and partner for the next 64 years. After they were married, Myrna worked for the CTPA where she stayed until Nelson was transferred to Boise with the Idaho National Guard in 1974. In Boise, Myrna worked for the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation until 1995 when she and Nelson both retired. After retirement they bought a motorhome and became snowbirds, spending winters in Yuma, Arizona.
Myrna was a huge Mariner’s fan, and rarely missed watching a game. She and Nelson also loved watching the birds at their home in Meridian. The bird feeders were always full of food for the songbirds, quail, ducks and hummingbirds.
Myrna is survived by her husband Nelson Berry, daughter Kim Osborn (Chris), sons Bret Berry and Miles Berry (Tina), mother Beulah Miles, sisters Sue Wright (Wayne), and Donna Biesecker (Lee), brother Dextral Miles (Peg), grandchildren Daysha Zuber (Adam), Jerrod Osborn (Sammy) and Krista Ravenscroft (Kris), as well as seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
At Myrna’s request, there will be no service. She will be laid to rest at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery in Boise.
