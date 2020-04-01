Maurice Duane Cobbs passed away March 18, 2020. He was born Dec. 31, 1938 to Ladessa and W.V. Cobbs.
Maurice, who was better known as Duane, spent most of his younger years in Oregon, but he was drawn to this area to work on Dworshak Dam.
He and his then wife, Jancie, raised four daughters: Rhonda (John) Pederson, Carrie Tenny, Shelly (Richard) Kero and Renee Midstokke (significant other Jeff Gibbons).
Although he was very proud of his family, he had room in his heart for more. The neighbor boy, Gil Teter, literally spent every waking moment at the Cobbs’ house.
Maurice later married again to Celia, who brought three boys, Gary, Marty, and Bill Cobbs to join our family.
Maurice enjoyed camping, fly fishing, hunting, woodworking, and gardening (which he loved to watch grow). He would say, “I can hear the corn growing.”
He is survived by brother, Virgil Cobbs, of Orofino, ID; sister, Linda Howard of Missoula, MT.; and numerous nieces and nephews who he enjoyed; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother, Kenneth Anderson, sister, Charlotte Dusenbery, sister, Becky Bannish, brother, John Cobbs, and great grandson, Tyson Crotto.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
